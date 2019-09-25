Auburn man and wife arrested for outstanding warrants

A man and his wife were arrested in Auburn last Friday after trying to flee from deputies on foot.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office were given information on the location of Troy and Stephanie Carter, both wanted on outstanding warrants.

Troy Carter was wanted for multiple failure to appear warrants in relation to several charges and his reported involvement in a burglary of an Auburn business in August. Stephanie Carter was wanted for bench warrants as well. When deputies arrived at 2875 Cemetery Road, both Carters got out of a vehicle and ran into the woods.

Both Troy and Stephanie Carter were caught and arrested. Deputies say upon further investigation, both Stephanie and Troy were charged for their part in the Auburn burglary.