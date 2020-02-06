Auburn man arrested for drugs after asking for a ride

On February 5, 2020, Steven Ballard, 27, a wanted fugitive out of Logan County, asked an undercover agent of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force for a ride, and offered methamphetamine as payment.

The agent agreed to give Ballard a ride to his address of 165 Montgomery Road. Upon arrival, agents observed Ballard in front of the residence, but say he fled on foot back into the residence. When police forced their way in, they chased Ballard through the house.

Ballard ran out the back door into the yard, but police stopped him with a taser. Police say he had about 14 grams of methamphetamine, numerous bags, and a digital scale on him. He was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

