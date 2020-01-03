Auburn woman dies after car accident on 68/80 East

The Logan County Sheriff's Department reports a woman has died from a car accident Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the intersection of 68/80 East and Duncan Chapel shortly after 9 a.m.

Emma Hansford, 88, of Auburn, had been pulling out of the intersection, and into the path of Oakland resident and 24-year-old Michael Claywell's car.

The cars collided with both crossing over in to the opposte lane.

Hansford was taken to the Medical Center. She later died while being transported to Vanderbilt.

The passenger of the other vehicle, Sheri Sowards, 50, of Lewisburg, was taken to the Medical Center for minor injuries.