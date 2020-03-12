Auditor calls for more transparency of use of state aircraft

Kentucky's auditor is calling for greater transparency on the use of state aircraft by elected officials.

Auditor Mike Harmon says most flights taken by the state's former governor lacked documentation on their purpose.

Harmon released his report Thursday. He notes that most of those flights were on aircraft operated by state police. Under state law, he says the purpose of those flights doesn't have to be documented.

Harmon's report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019. Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.