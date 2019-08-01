August Arrives With Little Fanfare

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, August 1, 2019

August will start just as July ended, with lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Highs back off just a tad into the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday also appears dry and warm. Slight chances for late-day thundershowers reappear this weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale through Sunday. A slow warming trend shows up next week as highs inch back into the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 65, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, An Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

High 90, Low 66, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, An Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

High 89, Low 67, winds NE-7

