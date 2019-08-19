August Heat Continues, Rain Chances Rise

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, August 19, 2019

This weekend was the hottest of the year thus far with highs in the mid-90s. There won't be much change at all the next few days as August high pressure continues to lock in the heat and humidity. Afternoon heat indices will once again soar above 100° each day unless there are showers around. Rain chances will be on the rise as the week wears on. The best chance for beneficial rain will come with a cold front Thursday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will cool down a bit into the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated T/Shower Possible

High 94, Low 72, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 93, Low 72, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated T/Shower Possible

High 93, Low 71, winds W-10

