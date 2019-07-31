August Starts with More Sunshine

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

August will start just as July ended, with lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Highs back off just a tad into the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Friday also appears dry and warm. Slight chances for late-day thundershowers reappear this weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale Thursday through Sunday. A slow warming trend shows up next week as highs inch back into the low 90s.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 85, Low 64, winds N-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 88, Low 66, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM Thundershower Possible

High 89, Low 67, winds NE-7