Australian describes horror of escaping fire as it destroyed his house

Windy conditions are forecast to escalate the fire danger over the next two days.

We spoke exclusively to Adrion Prior of New South Wales who went to bed thinking the fire was far away, until it woke him up at 2:00 a.m.

"Just woke up like that, Bang!" said Prior. "The house is on fire. So I had to run out the other side of the house, jump off the veranda. Well, through the window, jump off the veranda, grab hold of the(unintelligible). Got me onto the ground, and then I just had to run away from the house, into a burning (unintelligible). There was nowhere to go. Completely naked. Not a stitch on."

Luckily, Adrion's neighbor came by on a 4-wheeler and got him to safety.

Adrion lost his home and everything in it, but he told us it was just another day, and he's going to get on with his life.

