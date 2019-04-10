Austrian plastic manufacturer breaking ground in Bowling Green

In July 2018, Governor Matt Bevin announced a plastic bottle and packing manufacturer would continue growth in Bowling Green, creating 24 full-time jobs.

Wednesday, ALPLA Inc. will hold their groundbreaking ceremony for their nearly 100,000 square foot addition costing nearly $7 million dollars.

“Alpla would like to thank the Governor’s office, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. and the TVA for their assistance and support with this project,” said Peter Irby, director of finance at Alpla.

The ceremony will be in the Kentucky Transpark at 8:30 a.m.

