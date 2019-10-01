Authorities conducting search of Hart County barn in connection to cold case

Updated: Tue 9:30 AM, Oct 01, 2019

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) ----- Scottsville Police Department, FBI and Hart County Sheriff's Department are currently on scene an investigation into a barn on Lester Gardner Road in Munfordville. The barn is owned by Calvin Smith, a person of interest in the case of missing woman Peggy Sue Ashley. Ashley was last seen getting into Smith's truck on July 29, 2000 around 2:00 a.m. at A.O. Smith Factory in Scottsville. A circuit court judge granted investigators a search warrant for the property and they've been on scene since about 5:00 a.m.

WBKO is following this story and will update you as more information is released.

 
