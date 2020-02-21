Authorities identify vehicle in search for missing Tenn. 15-month-old

Authorities are searching for a BMW with plate number 3M9-6W9 / Source: (TBI)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 1:08 PM, Feb 21, 2020

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

The individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell may be driving a BMW with Tennessee license plate number 3M9-6W9.

TBI said Boswell was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until Feb. 18,

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

In a news conference on Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff personally offered $1,000 for information leading to the safe return of the girl.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Read the original version of this article at google.com.

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell / Source: (TBI)
 