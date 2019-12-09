Authorities look for suspect in Barren County stabbing

The Barren County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed Saturday morning.

BCSO said the victim had been brought into the ER at TJ Samson Hospital. Detectives were able to interview the victim before she was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital for further treatment. The victim said that she was stabbed by 26-year-old Brooke Pierce at a home on Tompkinsville Road during an altercation.

An arrest warrant has been issued on Pierce for Assault 1st degree. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that may know her whereabouts to please contact them at 270-651-2771 or their tip line at 270-646-8771.

