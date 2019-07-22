Authorities looking for two men in Ohio Co. church burglary

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office has obtained warrants for two men they believe are connected to the burglary and vandalism of a church.

Last Wednesday, OCSO responded to a complaint at the Pleasant Grove Church located on Askins Road, where it was heavily vandalized.

After speaking to neighbors, receiving several calls from members in the community and watching surveillance video, OCSO obtained arrest warrants for Earling George Iverson III and James Ray Howard, both of Evansville, Indiana. Both men were released from the Daviess County Jail the day before the burglary, and were last seen in the Leitchfield area.

Anyone with information on the location of Iverson and Howard is asked to contact the Ohio County Sheriff's Office at 270-298-4444.