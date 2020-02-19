Authorities searching for car in Cumberland River

Cumberland River
Updated: Wed 12:16 AM, Feb 19, 2020

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office set up a command post Tuesday night, where Turkey Neck Bend Road meets the Cumberland River. That's where the free ferry crosses the river, and where a car is believed to have gone into the river around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

We're told the driver may have gotten out of the car, but we've heard nothing of any rescues or recoveries, nor do we know how many people may have been in the car.

We have a reporter on the scene to provide the latest details as soon as he gets them.

 
