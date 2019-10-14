Auto workers in Detroit echo concerns of Corvette Plant workers

With strikes continuing at the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green, United Automobile Workers across the country echo the same concerns about ongoing negotiations.

Union representatives said General Motors in not taking their demands on job security, temporary workers, and benefits seriously.

GM offered a proposal last week. They said it included increased pay, protected healthcare, and jobs in the United States, but the plan failed to produce a deal over the weekend.

Miko Collins is an auto worker in Detroit. She said one of the union's major demands involves outsourcing work to other countries.

"Job security is what we're looking for," Collins said. "We want them to bring the plants that they're taking out of our country. Bring it back here."

Originally set at $250 per week, strike pay is set to increase to $275 as early as the next pay period.