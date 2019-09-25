Auto workers speak with lawmakers in Washington

While United Auto Workers continue striking at the Bowling Green Corvette Plant, and at other General Motors plants across the country, another group headed to Capitol Hill.

UAW members who work with companies other than GM went to Washington to speak about the industry with lawmakers. Veterans who work in the industry said they wanted to share their stories and highlight the industry's successes.

Jammie Lane works for Hyundai. He said that despite the GM strike and pending regulations on fuel, the industry will recover.

"I just want to share this," he said. "The automotive industry is strong. We're vibrant, we're fighting, and we'll be here long after all that's over."

An estimated 250 auto workers, including manufacturers, supplies, and dealers, attended the gathering in Washington.