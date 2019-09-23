Autumn Arrives With A Little Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, September 23, 2019

Sunday was the last official day of Summer and we topped out with a high of 92° - and, almost right on cue, Fall begins with cooler temperatures and even a chance of rain! While rain amounts will stay light, we will feel a refreshing change with lower dew points and cooler temperatures in the low 80s. Another cool front will move through on Thursday with a slight chance of showers followed by another taste of Summer heat this weekend with readings back into the low 90s.

MONDAY: Breezy & Cooler with Scattered Showers

High 83, Low 55, winds NW-10

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable Temperatures

High 83, Low 58, winds N-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm

High 86, Low 65, winds SW-7

