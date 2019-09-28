Alvaton community celebrates Veterans

Members from the Alvaton community gathered at the Greenhill United Methodist Church Saturday to honor our veterans.

From Korea, to Vietnam, and Desert Storm, Veterans of all ages and branches of the military gathered. They were honored for their service to our country.

The event included a ton of food, and dessert of course. Those attending also gladly stood up when a wife of one of the Veterans sang 'God Bless the U.S.A'

Reminding us that we wouldn't be where we are today without our men and women who serve in the military.

"They have fought for us and the freedom that we have today and have the freedom of the choice to do most anything we want. We live in the greatest country in the whole world and it's all due to them," said Larry Dismon, member Greenhill Methodist Church.

Thank you to all the Veterans and Active Military members for your service.

