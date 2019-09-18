Aviation Heritage Park begins restoration on new helicopter

A few weeks ago a helicopter was moved from the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport down Scottsville Road to the Aviation Heritage Park.

The helicopter now has a tent placed over it and restorations have begun. It started with the aircraft being bead blasted getting rid of everything on the helicopter but the metal and parts.

This allows for a new coat of paint and restoration of the helicopter to its former glory. With temperatures outside reaching in the 90's it makes it even harder working on the helicopter inside of the tent.

"She doesn't look like much now but when we are finished she will be painted as if she were a Marine One helicopter. That's the helicopter that the president gets in on south lawn that takes him over to Andrews Air Force Base" said Arine Franklin, Retired USAF Colonel, Fighter Pilot.

The Aviation Heritage Park got special permission from the U.S. Navy to paint the Helicopter in Marine One colors.

The park plans to have the helicopter fully restored by their hanger party in June of 2020.