Aviation Heritage Park pays tribute to American Aviator Willa Brown from Glasgow

Every year the Aviation Heritage Park hosts their Hangar Party to help continue their efforts restoring historical aircraft. Saturday evening they unveiled their newly restored plane flown by a woman from just down the road in Glasgow.

"There is just a lot of history this weekend and today," said four-star General Lloyd "Fig" Newton.

The Piper J3-C Cub aircraft is a plane flown by Willa Brown and has taken several years to be bought, restored and unveiled by the Aviation Heritage Park and Piper Club.

"It is amazing to see it all come together with the work of the folks here in Bowling Green and the Aviation Heritage Park to unveil this artifact, which has been restored in an incredible way," said Newton.

Several of Willa Brown's family members were in attendance to pay tribute to her and speak on her behalf.

"It is so fantastic because it helps to carry on the legacy. You can see they know her legacy, they know her history and they are helping to carry on that," said Newton.

Willa Brown was an American Aviator, Lobbyist, Teacher, and Civil Rights Activist.

"I really think she is an unsung hero," said Stacy Letton, Willa Brown's niece.

Willa Brown was also the first African-American woman to earn her pilot's license in the United States.

"That they're doing it in her hometown here which is where she grew up I think it is extra special that they went the extra mile," said Letton.

The Piper J-3 C Cub was brought back to life along with the spirit of Willa Brown.

"I do a lot of speaking for her and I love when people honor her because she is a part of history that is slowly being developed in the United States and people are starting to know who she is and it is very inspirational and is a wonderful story even today," said Letton.

"We're trying to pass it on to the next generation and the next and the next and the next," said Jean Mansfild. Willa Brown's niece. "Today has been a special day for us. We have just had a wonderful time and I am smiling and I want to thank everybody for coming."

"They took such care to the finest details to resurrect her and I think it is such a beautiful story and I am very grateful," said Letton.

Willa Brown's family members say her tenacity and determination in a time when women were oppressed is something they hope carries on to the generations that follow.