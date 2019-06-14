Aviation Heritage Park to host annual Hangar Party Saturday evening

The Aviation Heritage Park will host their annual Hangar Party at the Bowling Green/Warren County Airport Saturday evening.

The event will include a BBQ dinner, a short ceremony, displayed aircrafts, flyovers, and live music to help continue the efforts of the Aviation Heritage Park.

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year in order to continue restoring aircrafts flown by local airmen and women in our community.

The honoree for the newest exhibit at the park is Willa Brown, an aviation pioneer from Glasgow.

The guest of honor for this year's event is four-star-general Lloyd "Fig" Newton.

"We created an annual event like this back in 2006 and it is wonderful to have someone of general newton's stature to be here and help us honor Willa Brown," said Dan Cherry, Aviation Heritage Park.

Tickets are available online at https://www.aviationheritagepark.com or at the gate.

Gates open at 5:00 and tickets are $40 per person, which includes dinner and refreshments and entertainment.