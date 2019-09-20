Aviation Heritage Park wins state award

Good News for Aviation Heritage Park! Thursday night they received the ACE Award from the Kentucky Aviation Association at their annual banquet at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

It's the KAA's major award, and AHP won it for their outstanding community involvement since their inception.

Major General Jerry Humble said the vote was unanimous to honor Bowling Green's Aviation Heritage Park, in their mission to preserve and honor aviators from our region, exceeding the expectations of everyone in the Kentucky aviation community.

