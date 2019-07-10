Aviation Summer Camp allows kids to fly airplanes

Imagine being able to fly a plane before driving a car!

Wednesday several kids got to do just that at the Bowling Green Regional Airport.

1,500 feet in the air Ireland Anderson describes the feeling of flying like nothing else.

"It's exhilarating! I love the feeling of being able to fly, it's like you're free," said Anderson.

Just 14 years old, she said the feeling she gets behind the throttle is the reason she continues to practice flying.

"It's not as easy as it looks," said Anderson.

Anderson and 40 other kids are exploring their passion for aviation at the Bowling Green Regional Airport's Aviation Summer Camp.

"The kids can come ages 10 to 17 for Aviation Summer Camp. It's a two day program, they have three classes that they have in classroom," said Susan Harmon, Interim Airport Manager. "They have a simulation class and then they actually get to fly a real airplane."

Anderson told 13 News this is her fifth year at the camp and every year she learns more and more.

"My experience here is that I love aviation and I've learned so many new things about it from being at this camp all throughout the years," said Anderson.

At the camp the kids learn the ins and outs of everything you need to do before getting inside a plane and what to know while flying. They then get to fly a plane with a certified flight instructor.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for the children in our community and other communities to be able to experience aviation and to be able to explore career opportunities to see if they want to be a pilot or possibly a mechanic," said Harmon.

Harmon said the camp provides an opportunity to log flight hours that many do not get.

Organizers said they are exploring the option of opening up the camp to adults next year.

For more information you can call the airport at 270-842-1101.