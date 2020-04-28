Avoid Cross-Contamination, How to wear PPE

More and more Kentuckians are opting to wearing personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves. But beginning may 11th, Governor Beshear is asking all Kentuckians to wear a mask while in public.

Learning how to properly wear your PPE protects not only you but everyone around you. And being aware of cross-contamination is also important.

Melissa Allen, an infection prevention APRN at The Medical Center explains.

"We want to wear a mask to contain our own secretions. The mask doesn't really protect us from others, it protects others from us," said Allen. "So a lot of people I see in the grocery store I see them with gloves on, so you touch your buggy and then you touch the apples that are on display and you've contaminated the apples. Or you go and touch something else it contaminates it and others can come across it. So even though you have the gloves on and you're protected, you're not protecting others."

Allen says for the general public a cloth mask is all that is necessary. She says to ensure the mask completely covers the mouth and nose area and also under your chin so secretions won't blow out onto other people.

When you're done wearing your PPE Allen says you should also properly dispose of it.

"You wear the gloves into the grocery store and you take them off when you leave. You should be rolling them inside out and then you throw them in the trash can. Don't throw them in the parking lot so someone else has to pick up your contaminated gloves. Roll them inside out and then throw them into the trash can."

Allen says we should continue good hand washing and when applying hand sanitizer do so thoroughly to kill the virus. Wiping debit cards and groceries before putting them away is also a good idea.



