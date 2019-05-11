Axe throwing craze makes its way to Bowling Green with Flip'n Axe

One of the newest trends in entertainment is axe throwing and it has made its way to Bowling Green.

Big cities such as Nashville and Louisville have embraced the new fad of throwing axes for fun and now Bowling Green has caught on with "The Flip'n Axe"who held their grand opening Saturday.

It is a veteran owned franchise. Joel Steele, veteran and owner saw the sport gaining popularity and jumped at the same opportunity that many big cities have capitalized on.

"Bowling Green is a big town for this area and what you see a lot in entertainment is a lot of people go down to Nashville or go up to Louisville. I felt like bringing it here can kinda meet the void of people trying to go everywhere. I'm excited that everybody else is excited," Steele said.

Flip'n Axe hosts private parties, takes reservations and is open to anyone of all ages.

Those fourteen and up can get the chance to sling an axe.

