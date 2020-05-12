BGWC Coronavirus Workgroup answers more frequently asked questions

The Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup released a second round

of answers to Frequently Asked Questions Tuesday. They are as follows:

1. How much of our increase in positive COVID-19 cases is within employees of a few local manufacturing/meat processing facilities?

If these are clusters associated with particular industries, is anyone enforcing healthy, humane work environments?

Regional manufacturing clusters have contributed to some of the recent increased numbers of positive cases. The health department is involved in conducting case investigations and contact tracing within these facilities. The health department is also involved in educating and informing the manufacturing facilities of the KY Department for Public Health and CDC guidelines. The KY Division of Labor is involved in oversight of enforcing healthy work environments and have been actively engaged in closures and reopening plan qualifications for individual businesses.

Keep in mind numbers of cases are directly dependent on the behavior of our community members as businesses and churches reopen. Our expectation is that EVERYONE will adopt general mask or face coverings while in public, social distance and be very careful for hand hygiene. Disinfecting common use surfaces is also a significant step in preventing transmission of this virus. Increases and decreases are under the direct control of every person and their acceptance or compliance with preventing spread.

2. Is the increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with any local long-term care facilities?

Following the trends across the state, clusters at long-term care facilities have increased reporting at the local and regional levels.

3. Are employers required to report outbreaks among their employees?

Employers should report outbreaks to public health.

4. Do you know Warren County’s per capita COVID-19 rate and how we stack up against other urban KY areas?

Part of the purpose of increased testing in the general population is to find out more accurate numbers of those infected. We know by the rate of hospitalizations that we have increasing cases. On a per 100,000 based population, we have approximately twice the number of cases that Fayette county has and 2/3 the number of cases Louisville has. However, we cannot be very accurate until we have the final numbers of those individuals who are positive but asymptomatic from all the general testing that is currently in progress.

5. Where are the COVID-19 positive “hot spots”? Why aren’t local leaders addressing the public daily?

Additional testing is being offered across our community to help identify patients with the virus and allow public health to notify those that may be affected. Results of testing also identify where resources and education may be needed to help prevent virus spread. Local leaders are actively answering the questions with the media and through social media and email every single day.

6. How many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized locally?

Numbers vary day to day, but there are currently between 35 and 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Warren County with an additional 4 to 6 persons under investigation (PUIs). Patients in Warren County hospitals may be from other counties in the area.

7. Is someone enforcing the “one person per family” rule in stores?

The health department is involved in educating and informing the general public of the KY Department for Public Health and CDC guidelines related to shopping at stores. Retail establishments are responsible for monitoring the volume of customers in their respective businesses as they begin re-opening.

8. As businesses look to reopen while abiding by the new state guidance, how can they procure the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) required for a safe reopening?

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has created as part of their COVID response resources for businesses a Personal Protection Equipment page on their web site. Businesses can find local options to procure the needed PPE and providers of PPE can list what equipment they have available for purchase. This resource is free of charge to all businesses. You can find the information on https://www.bgchambercovid.com/ppe-equipment.

9. Will there be assistance with sign-ups and translation services for the new testing sites that were just announced?

Yes. The international center has worked to have as many onsite interpreters as possible, anticipating certain languages. However, with all the various nationalities within our international community, we may have languages where the communication may require a phone in translation.

10. How long is it safe for employees to wear masks? Doesn’t carbon dioxide build-up in the mask increasing the risk of passing out, especially in hot weather or hot working environments?

Studies clearly show that there is no risk of significant carbon dioxide build up inside a surgical or cloth face mask. These masks are not (and do not need to be) tight-fitting. They are intended to catch our own secretions or aerosols from our nose or mouth. This decreases the chance of spreading the virus to others. An N-95 mask, used by healthcare workers, can have some non-harmful retention of carbon dioxide if heavy labor is done during extended wear. Removal of the N95 mask is done at 2-4 hours of continuous wear in most cases due to comfort, not due to any ill effects. The use of a surgical, earloop, or cloth mask is not considered a concern.

