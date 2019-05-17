People throughout the Bowling Green community stopped to have lunch and support the Brindley family.

BBQ for a cure was for the Brindley family's 5-year-old daughter Hadley Jo, who was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease so rare her doctors say there are only 20 known cases.

Her parents created the Hadley Jo Foundation to raise money for research and treatment.

“There’s currently no treatment or cure for her genetic disorder and so we decided to set up this foundation and 100% of the proceeds and the fundraising that we do all goes towards finding a treatment or a cure for her disorder.” said Hadley Jo's mother, Ashley Brindley.

Today's barbecue and raffle will help fund research currently underway by one of Hadley Jo's specialists at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

If you'd like to donate click here for more information.

