Commonwealth's Attorney calls Bevin's pardons "a slap in the face"

At the end of his term, former Governor Matt Bevin issued pardons for convicted violent criminals throughout the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron says there are multiple individuals looking into the facts surrounding these pardons.

One of those is newly-elected Attorney General Daniel Cameron, (R), who has made the request for a full investigation.

"I think it's very important to all the citizens of Kentucky -- to especially the victims of crime, that were just ignored and basically stomped on by former Governor Bevin to see if these pardons were just made out of ignorance or if they were made unlawfully depending on the facts and circumstances of each one," said Christopher Cohron, Commonwealth's Attorney.

Although pardons at the end of a governor's term are not unusual, Cohron says the nature of these particular ones are concerning.

"[It's] a slap in the face to the victims of crime when any governor would issue a pardon on a crime of violence towards any individual without consulting at least with the victim of that crime and learning from the prosecutors and law enforcement truly all the facts surrounding it," added Cohron.

Several hundred pardons were made by Bevin.

Cohron said a significant amount of those were murder charges and sexual assault