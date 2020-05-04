BG 26.2 putting on virtual marathon

Health officials have recommended getting out and exercising as a way to deal with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. BG 26.2 has come up with a way for the Bowling Green community to stay active by creating a virtual marathon.

"Since there's not a P.E. class for kids other than parents getting them out, give them something to work for," said Lilly Riherd, the race director for BG 26.2.

The marathon has been titled the Corona-thon. Participants have the option to either walk, run, or bike in half-mile increments until they reach 26.2 miles. They must also log the mileage while they train. The goal is to complete the 26.2 miles by July 21. Those who are successful will receive a medal and t-shirt.

"This has given a lot of people, adults especially, that aren't in the running community but want to do something -- this gives them an opportunity that they can actually do it in increment segments," Riherd said. "They don't have to go out and run 26 miles."

To register for the marathon, kids ages Pre-K to 12th grade (up to age 19) can compete for free, while the adult registration fee is $20. At this time, the kids spots are completely full, reaching a total of 905. However, there is no limit to the number of adults that can sign up.

"We had initially decided there would be 500 kids," Riherd said. "(That) was the (amount of) money we could pay for out of our BG 26.2 kids budget."

But with help from local businesses and creating the opportunity for members of the community to sponsor a child, BG 26.2 was able to increase the number of kids.

The deadline for adults to register is May 9.

Riherd said she doesn't want people to count any walking they do at work. Instead, she wants participants to only count the time they purposely set aside to train.

The proceeds that are raised from the Conrona-thon will go to the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.