BG Area Chamber bestows business excellence awards

Two local business leaders were recognized at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards Luncheon Tuesday.

Nearly 300 guests attended the ceremony at the National Corvette Museum.

The ATHENA Young Professional is Shelley Lowe, marketing coordinator at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.The 2019 Administrative Professional of the Year is Valerie Russell, administrative assistant at Ment Cowork, a division of Ewing Ford Properties.

"87% of our partnership is made up of small businesses," said Chamber Vice President of Partnership Services Maureen Carpenter, "so it's a very important piece of our partnership and our community so we're just excited to be out here celebrating them today."

Tuesday's keynote speakers included the 2019 ATHENA Award recipient Lisa Dunn of U-S Bank, and Small Business Person of the Year Andy Robinson of Chick-fil-A.

