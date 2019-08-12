BG East fundraising for Little League World Series!

After winning the Great Lakes Regional Championship Saturday evening, the Bowling Green East Little League Team is already in Willliamsport, Pennsylvania to represent Kentucky and the Great Lakes in the Little League World Series.

But it's not cheap to get the players, coaches and families to Williamsport, so the team has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations for the trip.

"Little league covers expenses for the players and all those who are on the team, the coaches. But want they don't cover are all of the families," said parent of players on the team, Danette Idlett. "The brothers and sisters the moms and dads the stepparents, grand parents that want to join in. The individual families incur a ton of cost in travel."

The team feels pretty positive about their big day!

"This has been a crazy ride from the time they won the state championship. They came home for a week then they spent nine days at the state tournament, came home for a few days then came home and spent another nine days at great lakes and then they catch a bus to Willamsport," said BG East LL vice president, Brandon Phillips. "The amount of support they've seen both financially those coming to games those driving to indie those driving to distract to state its almost over whelming."

You can see how to donate by CLICKING HERE to go to their GoFundMe page.

The team faces Coon Rapids from Minnesota on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and we'll keep you updated on every hit, run and strike along the way!