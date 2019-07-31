BG East Little League heading to regional tournament; Let's help them get there!

The Bowling Green East Little League team are headed to regionals, and they're asking for your help!

Wednesday, Larry's Pizza held a fundraising event to help the team. Larry's Pizza is donating 10% of every ticket to the team.

At an average cost of $300 per day per player, and 3 coaches, expenses can add up quickly.

"For them to be able to participate in this, something that they're going to be able to grow old and tell their kids and their grand kids about, it is amazing," said BG LL East coach, Jef Goodnight.

The team just returned from games in Eastern Kentucky, so any donations before their big regional tournament would help the team out tremendously.

"Donations or anything that could help us. We just came from Prestonsburg, where we just spent a week last week and the expenses were rather high there. So we paid for the hotel room and costs in Prestonsburg," said Goodnight.

The team will now travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

If you didn't make it out to Larry's Pizza you can still donate by

clicking here! The donate button is located below the team's group photo.