BG East World Series Fundraiser is underway!

After winning the Great Lakes Regional Championship Saturday evening, the Bowling Green East Little League Team is already in Willliamsport, Pennsylvania to represent Kentucky and the Great Lakes in the Little League World Series.

But it's not cheap to get the players, coaches and families to Williamsport, so the team has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations for the trip. So far, they have raised over $4,000 in just one day! But they need ten times that amount.

You can see how to donate by CLICKING HERE to their GoFundMe page.