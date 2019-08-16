BG East loses to Minnesota 2-1

BG East lost to the Coon Rapids from Minnesota Friday afternoon in the Little League World Series.

Minnesota was first on the board after a triple brought one run in to make it 1-0 in the top of the 2nd.

A wild pitch by BG East led to another run putting Minnesota up 2-0.

An error by Minnesota scored a run for BG East in the top of the third, making it 2-1.

BG East completed a double play at the bottom of the 3rd to end the inning, but couldn't get the bats swinging after that.

The score remained 2-1 to end the game.

After scoring an average of 11.7 runs per game at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament, BG East was held to just 1 run by Schallert and 2 hits by Huff and Simpson.

BG East drops to the loser’s bracket and will play New England tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.