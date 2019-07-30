BG East preparing for Little League Great Lakes Regional

Bowling Green East Little League made a name for itself on the international stage in 2015 and 16 proudly representing us and the Great Lakes Region in the Little League World Series.

This year's regional tournament is next week in Westfield, Indiana. And BG East is preparing to play against teams from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

And just like Major Leaguers, these guys have rituals they go through Before the games.

"On some of the championship games we'll bring a football out, ' said Designated Hitter Eli Kreis, "and we'll throw it. And we'll basically play a mini-game of football."

"Yeah," added Third Baseman Matthew Escalera, "and then the state championship we play like Ultimate Frisbee before the game. We do all kinds of crazy stuff, ha, ha."

BG East will play at 9:00 a.m. CDT Monday August 5 on ESPN against the winner of the Ohio versus Indiana game. If you'd like to show your support through a donation to the team go online to bgeastll.com/donate.