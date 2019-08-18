BG Easts hangs out with Chicago Cubs

The Bowling Green East All-Stars run in the Little League World Series may be over, but the team is still having a good time.

On Sunday, hundreds of fans lined up to see members of the Chicago Cubs enter Howard J. Lamade Stadium to catch a little league game. The Cubs were in town as part of the Little League Classic, which featured the Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The members of Bowling Green had the opportunity to ride the bus with the Cubs and meet the players.

East pitcher Grayson Newman said he got to hang out with Chicago pitcher Jon Lester.

"It was really cool to be able to sit with an MLB player," Newman said. "I've seen him pitch in a game before. It's just a great experience."

Bowling Green will have one more game on Monday at 10:00 a.m. against Australia. Fans can catch the game on ESPN.