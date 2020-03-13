BG Hot Rods announce cancelation of March events

The Bowling Green Hot Rods have announced the cancelation of events at Bowling Green Ballpark during the month of March, including Saturday’s Fan Fest.

The announcement comes after Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced postponements to their start of the 2020 baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to events being canceled or postponed at the stadium, the ballpark will also be closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

Tickets for the 2020 season and all merchandise will still be available to fans through the team’s website.

Events that have been canceled include Hot Rods Fan Fest, the Greenwood High School Hot Rods Showcase, and the Western Kentucky University and University of Louisville baseball game.

On Thursday, the MLB canceled the remainder of Spring Training and delayed the start to the Major League season by at least two weeks. MiLB released a statement soon after, delaying the 2020 season for an unspecified amount of time.