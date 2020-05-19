BG: North Sunrise to be closed to thru traffic starting Wednesday morning

The City of Bowling Green is notifying the public about a road closing starting Wednesday morning.

They say North Sunrise at Woodway St. and Cove Dr. will be closed to thru traffic for the construction of a roundabout.

This will begin at 7 a.m. May 20. The city says detours will be posted while the closure is expected to last several days.

Entrance to LifeSkills will be via Woodway through Lampkin Park.