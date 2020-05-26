Bowling Green Parks and Recreation opening back up with restrictions

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation's phase three reopening began Tuesday. This includes open fields, open shelters and gazebos, golf carts with no more than two people, and tennis courts.

"It's a gradual opening; this is not a cut-the-ribbon and say, 'Hey, we are back to the old days.' This is a gradual re-opening of what we can, and strictly following the state's recommendations," said Brent Belcher, the director for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.

Shelters and gazebos are going to be open but still with a ten person maximum, and you still have to stay six feet apart.

"We are for surfaces. We are still doing a monitoring and disinfecting of our surfaces and of course, I encourage anyone to bring their own personal stuff," Belcher said. "They always want to sanitize themselves and the surfaces they may be around. They are obviously welcome to wear a mask. Those personal protection pieces if they wish - they can wear those."

Playgrounds and basketball courts have yet to open. Belcher says these will be among the last features to open.