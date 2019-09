Bowling Green's Dr. Gordon Emslie is a former provost and physics professor at WKU. He's also a pilot who just happened to reach 10,000 flight hours Tuesday afternoon.

And to celebrate, a firetruck pulled onto the taxiway at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport to spray water over Emslie's plane, as he taxied in after accomplishing that amazing feat.

Congratulations Dr. Emslie!