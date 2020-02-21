BG-WC Regional Airport to host aviation summer camps

Children and adults alike will have an opportunity to attend this year's Aviation Summer Camp at The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.

Students will learn about aircraft instruments, aircraft design, and other elements of aviation as well as getting the opportunity to practice in a flight simulator and fly a real airplane with an FAA Certified Flight Instructor.

"We are very excited, I had several people last year, adults say you know why can't we have an adult camp?" said Susan Harmon, Airport Manager. "I asked the Kentucky Aviation Museum instructors that put it on and they've done it once before in Louisville but they said they would let us try to see if we could fill it."

The camps will be on July 7-8 and July 9-10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $274 and there is a limited number of scholarships available.

The deadline for application is June 23.

For upcoming events at the BGWC Regional airport, click here.



