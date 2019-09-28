BG celebrates 29th annual Bowling Green International Festival

The 29th Annual Bowling Green International Festival kicked off at Circus Square Park.

The festival is a celebration of cultural diversity. It featured three stages of music, dance and demonstrations. Various booths offered authentic international foods, cultural displays and free activities.

"I think its a chance for everybody to come together one day a year. So we not only get to celebrate the diversity that we have but we have it all in one place at the same time," said President for the Board of Directors, BG International Festival. "Instead of smaller ethnic cultural festivals like a lot of towns do, I think it's great we get to have everybody together in one spot for one day a day."

Over 60 different countries were represented at today's festival. For more information visit www.bginternationalfest.com