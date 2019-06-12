BGFD: Possible water rescue appears to be runaway boat

Several emergency crews responded to a possible water rescue in Bowling Green Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call of a jon boat on the water with no one inside.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, after crews arrived on the scene near the College Street walking bridge, first responders deployed their own boats in the water.

Officials say they believe this was a runaway boat. The boat had a string attached to it, which officials say likely got detached and the boat floated down stream.

Originally crews responded to this as a possible water rescue because there was a life jacket floating nearby, but they do not believe there are any victims.

They will continue to survey and area and have a drone flying above the water but at this time they do not believe any victims are involved.