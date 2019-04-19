Bowling Green Fire Department battles house fire

Updated: Fri 3:42 PM, Apr 19, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is still working to extinguish a house fire at 1113 Kenton Street in Bowling Green.

Fire Chief Colson says there are no injuries as of now and investigators are en route.

