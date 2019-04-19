BGHS Seniors explore college alternatives

Graduation is a time of joy and excitement but it's also a time of deciding what steps you will take toward your future.

Bowling Green High School Seniors got to take a field trip to M & L Electrical as they got to explore other college alternatives.

Rachel Smith of M & L Electrical wants people to know "there is a way where you can have a future without having to go to college."

One high school senior, Quintin Hawkins says "after high school I was really clueless until I started finding out about this work based learning and now I really want to do this apprenticeship just for the sole fact that my family has always had a line in construction and this follows right through it and I kinda want do this now."

Fellow classmate Maddie Carlisle was also excited about the field trip adding "college is just not for me."

"College isn't just for anybody is for those who want to go, and that wasn't me so I kinda branched out and it helped out a lot." -- Quintin Hawkins.

Smith says, "I think people are realizing the positives the positive side of trade there's a high demand for those jobs right now and we're just trying to fill those gaps and those spots with young people."

She adds, "we're able to introduce them to that idea and then show them our facility and where they would be learning and how we can make that possible for them."

Both seniors sending messages of encouragement to the younger classes.

"Try new things and push yourself out of your comfort zone, just try something and if it doesn't work out then it doesn't work out." -- Maddie Carlisle

Hawkins says, "be open minded don't like settle in on you having to go to college like branch out go explore your opportunities."