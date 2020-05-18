BGHS giving individual graduations for the class of 2020

Bowling Green High School is giving its 2020 senior class an in-person graduation by putting on individual ceremonies for each senior.

"It's a different graduation experience but it's a time that they can share with their family," BGHS Principal Kyle McGraw said.

Each graduate, along with four family members are escorted around campus to multiple stations that provide a taste of a typical graduation. Seniors have multiple opportunities for pictures. One station lets the class of 2020 throw their graduation caps in the air like they would've done at a traditional graduation.

"They did a really good job to kind of include all the aspects of normal graduation with what they had," said Daniel Gazaryan, a 2020 graduate. "I think they made it worthwhile."

Like any normal graduation, the BGHS seniors got the chance to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

"It's a more intimate experience than an arena full of 4,000 people but it's been great to see all the reactions with their families and all the emotions that go along with walking across the stage," McGraw said.

"I just left loved by Bowling Green High and I just appreciate everything they've done for me," said Talia Hampton, a 2020 graduate.

"Not everybody gets this chance," senior Myrycal Reed said. "It's something other than nothing at all so I'm actually blessed for this."

The high school will continue the in-person ceremonies until Wednesday, May 20. BGHS will also have an online commencement on Sunday, May 24. The commencement will be on the school district's website and Facebook page.