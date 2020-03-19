BGMU wants to remind the Bowling Green community not to flush wipes or trash

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities understands the importance of

keeping surfaces disinfected and loved ones clean during this national pandemic.

While their goal is to educate the public on keeping trash out of the wastewater system year-round, they are imploring the Bowling Green community to help with the disposal of disinfecting wipes, personal care wipes, paper towels, and other trash.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have experienced very large volumes of wipes, rags, and other products in the wastewater pump stations.

It is misleading for packages of wipes to convey the message they are flushable. These items may go down the toilet, but they do not break down like toilet paper.

They can cause blockages and eventually cause pipes to back up and overflow into homes and public areas. They also cause excessive damage to our pump stations.

Please remember to throw all wipes and trash away in a trash can, and only flush human waste and toilet paper.

They appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this matter.