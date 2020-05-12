BGMU: Water valve repair Tuesday night on bypass

BGMU Water Crews will be doing an emergency water valve repair starting Tuesday night.

BGMU said the repair will begin at 10 p.m. One northbound lane of US 31W Bypass and one westbound lane of Fairview Avenue will be closed at the Bypass intersection, and drivers heading toward downtown will be unable to turn right onto the Bypass from Fairview.

Customers on the Bypass from Lehman Avenue to Brockley Way should expect to be without water for several hours. The temporary water loss should only affect customers on the Bypass.

BGMU advised drivers to be careful when traveling in this area.

Crews will complete the repair in the shortest time frame possible.