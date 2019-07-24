BGMU and the LORD Corporation volunteer for United Way's Day of Caring

Dozens of volunteers from the LORD Corporation and BGMU traded suits for work clothes to help complete the Family Enrichment Center's playground restoration project.

Volunteers painted interactive learning games on the playground to help the children at the center develop their skills.

Several of the other volunteers also created a mural on one side of the building and a large chalkboard on the other.

"I always feel it is just very important to give back to the community. The community is good to us and we find these days of caring a good way to do that," said Mark Iverson, BGMU General Manager.

The mural outside incorporates colors, numbers, and games to be played against the wall to encourage outdoor activities for children.

"I was born and raised here, so any chance I can give back to the community I'm going to give it. You can really tell that the kids will really appreciate this," said Chris Lancaster, LORD Corporation.