BGMU continues to suspend disconnections due to COVID-19

BGMU has announced they will continue to suspend disconnections for non-payment until further notice.

BGMU management continues to meet regularly to stay up to date on

changes and information regarding COVID-19.

BGMU says it's important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill. Even though your service will not be disconnected for non-payment, you will eventually be responsible for paying the bill in full.

Customers needing to discuss payment options should call BGMU's office at 270-782-1200.